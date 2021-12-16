By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

A non-governmental organisation, Give Life Support Humanitarian Foundation, has called on the federal government to step up the health sector of the nation.

Executive Director of the Give Life Support Humanitarian Foundation, Dr. Nkiruka Ojeh-Uzor made the call yesterday, when her foundation made donations to the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital and St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Gwagwalada-Abuja.

According to her, the federal government is doing its best in managing the health sector, but she said, much work and attentions is needed in the sector.

Her words, “The health sector is in the nine point agenda of the present government, which is commendable. But I think they still need to step up in reaching out and contribute immensely to the growth and development of our health sector.

“There are people that are in the hospitals that do not have anyone to take care of them, it’s all these NGOs that are moving around to take care of them. Since the government cannot do everything they can incorporate these NGOs that are registered.”

She further called on the federal government to grant NGOs access to funds. “The government can do more by assisting us with grants, because what we are doing is through our levies and contributions.

“We are calling on the federal government to reach out to us and other people because they cannot be everywhere, we are the ones that they can use to reach out to the grassroots,” she said.

Explaining what her organisation is all about, Ojeh-Uzor said, “We go to interior areas because our motto is save a soul send a helping hand. We do go to interior parts of our nation to fish out the people that need our support.

“Today we decided to come to Gwagwalada specialist hospital to meet the people that needs our support which we have already done.”