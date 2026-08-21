Give me your mandate for better Nigeria, Peter Obi urges electorate

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Mr Peter Obi, a 2027 Candidate of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC),, has urged Nigerians to support his aspiration to become president of the country and give him their mandate.

Obi made the call at a news conference, where he announced the commencement of campaign activities ahead of the Jan.16 presidential /National Assembly elections in Onitsha, Anambra, on Friday.

He said Nigeria is facing several serious challenges, some of which are existential, adding that he was going into the race with a firm conviction that Nigeria could still work and that it must work.

“I consider myself quite privileged to be one of those seeking your mandate to deal with these challenges facing our country.

“Each year, millions of young people enter the labour market, yet too many struggle to find productive opportunities.

“Weak infrastructure, unreliable power, insecurity, and excessive cost of doing business continue to burden households and constrain enterprise.

“With your mandate, our economic agenda will put production, investment, enterprise, and human capital at the centre of how we lead,” he said.

Obi said he is best for the job, given his successful private-sector experience, studies in institutions of repute on policy and business matters and service as governor of Anambra.

He said his running mate, Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso, brought different but complementary governing experience as he focused strongly on education, technical training, scholarships, infrastructure, and human-capital development as governor of Kano State.

He said Kwankwaso’s administration’s investments in education and skills showed an understanding that the people are a state’s most important long-term resource.

“In Anambra, I prioritised the foundations of long-term development: education, healthcare, infrastructure, fiscal discipline, and institutional capacity.

“Our experiences are different, but our conclusion is the same: Nigeria must invest in its people and manage public resources with discipline.

“Campaign moments gave Nigerians the opportunity to assess the records, ideas, and plans of those seeking their mandate to lead their country, especially at a time of grave uncertainty in a rapidly changing world.

“I urge Nigerians to examine each candidate’s record and proposals, ask tough questions, and demand evidence behind every promise.

“We should debate ideas without hatred, compete without violence, and disagree without weakening the bonds that unite us.

“When Nigerians make their choice, that choice must be respected,” he said.

He promised that if elected, the Obi-Kwankwaso administration would raise agricultural productivity by securing farming communities, expanding irrigation, improving rural roads and storage, and linking farmers to finance and markets.

He said they would also strengthen manufacturing and agro-processing so Nigeria could export more finished goods and capture greater value from its resources.

“We will create a business environment where entrepreneurs can invest, hire, and grow without unnecessary regulatory or infrastructure barriers.

“We will manage public finances responsibly; every naira should have a clear purpose, and major public investments should have measurable outcomes.

“The goal is not growth for its own sake but an economy that produces more, employs more people, creates wealth, and improves living standards,” he said.

On security, Obi said his administration would improve intelligence gathering and coordination among security agencies, strengthen policing and border management, and make better use of technology.

He promised to support lawful, community-based systems that identify threats early and enable effective responses.

“The imperative of decentralizing security management, but with strong systems of coordination between the levels, is critical to our plans.

“Farmers cannot produce food if they cannot reach their farms safely, children lose the chance to learn when they cannot attend school safely, and businesses cannot create jobs when they cannot move goods securely,” he said.