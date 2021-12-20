.

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state has commended an author and broadcaster, Mrs Amina Salako Adekunle for bringing professionalism into her, a newly published book titled, “Lest We Forget Kwara Political Revolution, A Broadcaster’s Personal Account.”

The governor represented by his Special Assistant on Strategy, Alh Saadu Salaudeen said this at the recent public presentation and launching of the book in Ilorin.

He said, “I appreciate the efforts of the author of the book, broadcast journalism. She brought professionalism into the writing of the book.

“It gave an in-depth account of the ‘Oto gee revolution’ in a professional manner. The book undoubtedly awakens the consciousness of the people of the mass awareness created for the people to reject the culture of the past government.

“She also exemplifies the role of the press in typical society, putting in perspective the historical and political contribution of the radio station and their star political programme in creating awareness for the people.

“All these added to the contribution of other players that work for the movement to ensure that the past government was removed and never come back.”

The author, Mrs Amina Salako Adekunle, a staff of FRCN, Idofian outskirt of Ilorin, in her address said Books, to her is a social engineering and change hence her determination to write the book, particularly for future generations.

She said, “I see books as a tool of social engineering and change, that is why to put down something that could be of impact to the society and our future generation so that what is happening today will be in history as a reference for coming generations.

“I also viewed the role played by the Radio in the 2019 elections as remarkable and saw the need to document it without bias so that it can serve as a guide to the upcoming generation of politicians and journalists.

She added that “Indirectly, journalists are also historians; we should endeavour to place emphasis on documentation of our work for posterity. Who knows who will need today’s experience as a basis for work tomorrow.”

The Book reviewer and Director of Corporate Affairs, University of Ilorin, Alh Kunle Akogun in his remark urged journalists and media outfits to avoid every form of political partisanship in the discharge of their professional duties.

Mr Akogun noted that the onus is on all the media stations to provide level playing grounds for all registered political parties to reach out to the people particularly during electioneering periods.

He added that given all registered political parties equal opportunities was not only the least expected of a publicly owned media station but also a basic requirement, which is tantamount to the display of justice, equity and fairness.

He however said that the accounts of the author had inadvertently betrayed the fact that her programme, “APC Gbode” on which the book was written was deliberately created and ran to chase the previous political tendency out of the leadership of the State.

Mr Akogun, who completely dissected the contents and contexts of the book, said that it was an encouraging intellectual effort.

He added that the book ought to be read by all those who desired to know most of what transpired in the politics of Kwara State before and during the 2019 general elections, which outcomes he said to remain largely incredible to political analysts.

While commending and congratulating the author for recording her experience for posterity, Mr Akogun charged other media practitioners to explore the art of book writing in order to preserve their experience for posterity.

Vanguard News Nigeria