Bimbo Ponmile

The Nigerian gospel space embraced a shining star into her midst – Bimbo Ponmile with her debut project ‘The Comforter’ EP.

Bimbo Ponmile, a fervent worshipper and skilled vocalist took into the depths of her heart and poured out the message of hope, love, and reassurance on her latest project, The Comforter EP.

Released in the month of July, the powerful praise & worship execution consisted of four tracks – all soul-lifting with a central focus on her maker, Christ!

Fondly referred to as Abimbola Fire, the gifted singer has served as a backing vocalist for a number of Nigerian gospel acts, including gospel veteran Mercy Chinwo.

Taking us through her thought process on her body of work, she simultaneously delivered gloriously coupled with the perfection of sound instruments.

Upon delivery, the project spawned great reviews and was warmly welcomed across multiple streaming platforms.

In fact, the songstress recently celebrated 1000 streams of the project on Audiomack; hitting a milestone in her journey.

After making the grand entry into this overwhelming scope, Bimbo Ponmile decided to solidify the relationship with her already raving fans, as she celebrated Christmas with them.

The Party which was in collaboration with TheFlames music group was announced via her social media handle, on the 20th of December, and was celebrated on the 25th on her socials.

In good faith, Bimbo Ponmile furthered her career with the music video teaser to her second track, ‘Comforter‘.

While she dropped the visual’s snippet on her Instagram page, Abimbola additionally announced its full arrival on the 1st of January 2022.

If there is any gospel artiste to look out for in 2022, Bimbo Ponmile is certainly the best bet.

Vanguard News Nigeria