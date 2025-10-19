AMAA inspires faith, growth with new gospel single “Flourish”

Ayo Onikoyi

Gospel singer, worship leader, and transformation coach AMAA (Abimbola M. Aiyetan) is ushering in a new season of spiritual renewal with the release of her latest single, “Flourish.” The soulful anthem, inspired by Psalm 1:3, is a stirring celebration of growth, grace, and divine purpose—encouraging believers to thrive no matter the season of life.

Released on September 19, 2025, “Flourish” is a heartfelt blend of contemporary gospel rhythms and soulful ballad tones. The song carries a message of hope and resilience, reminding listeners that true fruitfulness begins when one is rooted in God’s Word.

“This song came from a place of gratitude and reflection,” AMAA shares. “It’s a reminder that in every season—whether you’re planting, waiting, or blooming—you can flourish when you’re grounded in Christ. My prayer is that everyone who listens will rediscover their strength and purpose in Him.”

“Flourish” reflects AMAA’s own journey of faith and her deep desire to see others grow—both spiritually and professionally. Through her music and mentorship platform, In the Boat with AMAA, she continues to empower women and youth to embrace excellence, leadership, and impact.

Known for her rare combination of ministry and corporate insight, AMAA brings a refreshing perspective to gospel music. Her background as a strategy and transformation professional enriches her message, connecting faith with real-world leadership and purpose.

Produced to the highest standards, “Flourish” features lush instrumentation, layered harmonies, and a worshipful tone that uplifts the soul. The single is now available across all major streaming platforms—including Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, YouTube, Audiomack, Amazon Music, and SoundCloud—with an official music video and lyric visual set to follow soon.

About AMAA

Abimbola M. Aiyetan, known by her stage name AMAA, is a gospel artist, worship minister, author, and leadership coach based in Lagos, Nigeria. She is also the Founder and Managing Partner of Zohar Consulting Limited, where she merges her passion for transformation with her commitment to faith.

Her discography includes three previous projects—Everlasting Arms (2005), Rebuild the Altar (2010), and Your Season (2015)—all available on streaming platforms and her YouTube channel.

With “Flourish,” AMAA reaffirms her mission to inspire believers to live purposefully and remain steadfast in faith—proving once again that worship can be both soulful and strategic.