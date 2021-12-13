.

Over 1,000 racers turned up for the EFCC National Anti-Corruption Marathon Race sponsored by Bet9ja in Abuja on Saturday.

The Marathon kicked off in style at the Eagles Square, Abuja at 8:45 am, with the attendance of Alhassan Yakmut, Director, Special Duties Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.

Muazu Shehu won the National Anti-Corruption Marathon for a record second time. The 21.03km race took participants from the Three Arms Zone through Maitama, Mabushi, Utako, Wuse, the Abuja National Stadium to the Central Business District, before terminating at the Eagle Square.

The winners in the men and women categories went home with cash prizes of N1 million, runners-up and third-place athletes smiled home with N500,000 and N300,000 each respectively.

Bet9ja spokesperson Aisha Adams stated that the National Anti-corruption marathon is a laudable event, putting a spotlight on social ills in Nigeria.

“As a company, we feel this not something that should be the exclusive preserve of the government, private sector can support the initiative. And as a brand, we are proud to be headline sponsors of this event.”

“Bet9ja is not only a gaming company, we’re also a corporate social responsibility organization.

We all know that the corruption perception index of Nigeria is low, and we all can be stakeholders to improve the situation in Nigeria. I’m so happy that Bet9ja is supporting the Anti-Corruption initiative.” she said.

Vanguard News Nigeria