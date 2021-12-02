Arsenal Football Club has announced the Arsenal Innovation Lab, powered by Yolo Group. The virtual program is open to applicants across the globe, including Nigeria.

Selected innovators will participate in a seven-week dealmaking sprint culminating in a pitch to Arsenal decision-makers to seek a possible commercial deal with the club. There is also a £250,000 discretionary investment and prize pool to help businesses develop their solutions.

Applications are currently open and Nigerian tech startup founders can leverage the many benefits the Arsenal Innovation Lab presents, including an opportunity to secure a collaboration with Arsenal by applying for free at https://bit.ly/innovationlabnaija. Entries will close on the 10th of December 2021.

“We’re always looking for new and innovative ways to engage with our hundreds of millions of fans around the world and enhance their Arsenal experience. The Arsenal Innovation Lab will enable us to explore new ways to achieve our goals with some of the brightest tech startups in the fan experience space,” said Peter Silverstone, Arsenal’s chief commercial officer.

Yolo Group is the managing partner for the programme. Part of the Sportsbet.io family, Yolo Group is a leader in the crosssection of gaming, fintech, and blockchain. “We’re supporting the Arsenal Innovation Lab because we live to find disruptive solutions to daily challenges,” said Tim Heath, GP at Yolo Investments.

“Technology can bring Arsenal fans from around the world closer to the club, and we’re looking for teams that can build products and services that put the fans at the centre of the club. With a collaboration with Arsenal up for grabs and a £250,000 investment and prize pool, this is a genuine opportunity to change the game.” he added.