Governor Mai Mala Buni-led All Progressives Congress’ Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee has been commended for restoring the party’s lost glory and setting it on the path for future success.

The APC Mandate Forum gave this commendation today in a press statement co-signed by its National President, Chief Alechenu Adejo Adaji and Secretary-General, Engr Gideon Unazi.

According to the group, the news of the committee’s sack is “orchestrated by some unfaithful party members and intended to cause a crack within the party”.

Throwing its weight behind the committee, the APC Mandate Forum said they have been able to address the myriad of challenges that threatened the foundation of the party.

The group, therefore, passed a vote of confidence on the party leadership, noting that its membership has surged remarkably.

While endorsing the proposed February national convention, the APC forum urged the Yobe State Governor and his team not to be deterred by disgruntled party members.

The group, however, advised party members acting as moles to tow the path of honour by resigning their membership with immediate effect.

Read full statement below:

The group noted that the committee has shown bravery and an unflinching commitment towards positioning the party for electoral success in the coming elections.

Introduction:

The APC Mandate Forum is a group of young party faithful that have devoted substantial time, energy, and resources to preserve the ideals of the APC as a party in availing the citizens of the dividends of democracy in the country.

The APC Mandate Forum has also been an advocate of good governance through the robust engagements by members drawn from the intelligentsia that is burning alive with passion towards the country’s socio-economic development through town hall meetings, press conferences, stakeholders engagements and other activities across the country.

The Issues:

The news making the rounds indicating the sacking of the Buni led caretaker committee of the APC was indeed one with the potential of causing a crisis of immeasurable proportion within the party. This is our considered opinion was puerile, orchestrated by some unfaithful party members, and intended to cause crack within the party.

Our Position:

After extensive deliberations by the leadership of the APC Mandate Forum, we wish to state that the efforts to discredit the noble achievements of Governor Mai Mala Buni as the caretaker chairman of the APC cannot be overemphasized given the way and manner he has been able to address the myriad of challenges that threatened the foundation of the party.

It can be sufficiently stated that the Mai Mala Buni led caretaker committee indeed displayed acts of bravery and an unflinching commitment towards positioning the party for electoral success in the coming elections.

Therefore, we are alarmed that some disgruntled elements within the party would elect to condescend to engage in acts that would divide the party and cause the party electoral losses during the election.

The APC Mandate Forum wishes to use this medium to advise party members acting as moles in the party to tow the path of honour by resigning their membership with immediate effect.

It is therefore sufficiently evident that those against the party’s interest are behind the plot to rubbish the lofty gains recorded by the Buni led caretaker committee. They have elected to be disgruntled for reasons best known to them as the Buni led caretaker committee has diligently carried all along to restore peace in the party.

Resolutions:

Consequently, the APC Mandate Forum wishes to make the following resolutions:

That we endorse the set date of February 2022 for the party’s national convention and to thank the caretaker committee for how it has conducted its affairs in the last few months since it came into power.

That we commend the caretaker committee for successfully holding state, local government and ward congresses across the country despite the attempt by some individuals and groups to truncate the process and make the APC a laughing stock in the country.

That we commend the caretaker committee for expanding the membership base of the party across the country in a most transparent manner that saw to the boosting of the membership base of the party.

That we commend the caretaker committee for the electoral victory in Ondo state and the bringing into the party some governors from the opposition party.

That we pass a resounding vote of confidence on Governor Mai Mala Bubi and the entire caretaker committee members for a job well done so far.

That we call on all APC supporters the world over to support the caretaker committee and enjoin party men and women to bring onboard only those who can sustain the cohesion, unity and tolerance being foist on the party by the caretaker committee.

Commendation:

The APC Mandate Forum commends the Buni led caretaker committee for the efforts thus far. We encourage them to continue working assiduously towards hosting a successful national convention.