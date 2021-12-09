*As tribunal grants exparte motion for Uba, Soludo to inspect materials

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE candidate of ACCORD Party, Dr. Godwin Maduka yesterday withdrew the petition he filed against the victory of the candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Professor Chukwuma Soludo in the November 6, 2021 Anambra governorship election.

The three member tribunal consisting of Justice B. Mohammed, Justice Edem Apkan and Justice O.H. Oyajimi accordingly struck out the petition and also granted an exparte motion filed by Soludo and the candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Andy Uba to inspect the materials used during the election.

Maduka’s lawyer, Mr. N.D. Aguhad had filed an application, praying the tribunal to strike out the matter on the grounds that his client was no longer interested in the petition.

Agu submitted that though he duly filed the petition, none of the respondents was served, arguing that consequently and in pursuant to Oder 56 , Rule 2 sub paragraph 1 of the Federal High Court Civil Procedure rules of 2019 ,which he supported with an application, the petition should be struck out because the petitioner was no longer interested in the petition.

Meanwhile, the tribunal has ordered that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, should allow both Soludo and Uba to inspect the election materials in the company of the police and the Department of State Services DSS.

Counsel to Soludo and INEC, Mr. S.I Ezeokenwa had earlier prayed the tribunal to allow joint inspection of the election materials which the tribunal granted.

There were also indications yesterday that four political parties that filed petition against Soludo might be withdrawing their petitions before the end of this month following issues the candidates were said to be having with their party leadership.