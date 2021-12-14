By Jimitota Onoyume

Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, Col Milland Dixon Dikio rtd has paid an inspection visit to the Maritime University in Gbaramatu kingdom, Warri South West local government area, assuring that the PAP will work with other institutions of government to add value to the university.

Earlier ,the Pere of Gbaramatu kingdom , His Royal Majesty Oboro Gbaraun expressed gratitude to the PAP for producing about five hundred graduates from his kingdom so far with some having First Class Honours in their field of study.

“We are proud of the amnesty programme because of what it has done for us as a people. We have benefitted immensely from the scholarship scheme. In the 80’s and 90’s, the number of graduates we had was nothing to write home about but today we have more than 500 graduates. “.

“We also commend you (Dikio) for what you are doing. In the past, some people were using the scholarship scheme to benefit themselves but that has changed under you and we thank you”.

Vanguard News Nigeria