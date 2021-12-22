Says election to restore association back to glory

By Chris Ochayi

ABUJA: The Interim Management Committee, IMC, of Association of Local Government of Nigeria, ALGON, says it has set up an emergency Seven-Member Electoral Committee to conduct election and appointment of capable hands to oversee the affairs of the association.

The IMC said the move was aimed to restore the ALGON back to glory according to a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Hon. Jide Ashonibare.

He disclosed that the IMC after an emergency meeting, unanimously agreed to set up Electoral Committee, ELCOM, from members cut across the six geo-political zone in the country, to foresee and strategise for free and fair elections that will usher in qualified candidates to occupy sensitive executive positions in the association.

The IMC alleging that the former unqualified leadership of the association led by Hon. Kolade Alabi though restrained, has continued to fight through tooth and nail to bring further disrepute to the association did only bribed their way using security operatives to cause damage, but has also resorted to using faceless online news medium to disseminate wrong court judgement just to sway unsuspecting general public from the reality besieging the association, in a bid to continue swindling the association and diverting funds meant for the development of the association to personal accounts for selfish use.

It said: “Our attention was drawn to a half-baked report by an amateur online blog named streetreporters.ng, supposedly paid and sponsored by Alabi and his cohorts to change the narrative and misinterpret judgement of the court ruled by Justice I. E Ekwotoday, the 21st day of December, 2021.

“It is a well-known fact that misrepresentation of a material fact such as a court judgement is a criminal fraud especially as theirs is done in an effort to mislead and obtain selfish benefits. The court judgement made by Justice Ekwo was struck out only on the basis of non-filing by both parties and not on incompetence and frivolous as the online urchins described.

“We are utterly amazed at the total disregard of law Alabi and his cronies are exhibiting, the aforementioned is a man who by facts and documents syphoned over 5.2 billion naira funds meant for the development of the association through a first bank account number 2034749191, which was registered in Area 11 branch, FCT-Abuja.

He (Alabi) has been indicted and invited on several occasions by anti-graft agencies for questioning over issues bothering on fraudulent practices and subterfuge; we are rather shocked as to how he has continued to maneuver his way from being caught up by his numerous sins and continued to walk around freely as an innocent man. Does it mean he is bigger than the law?

“By this release today, we are countering the publication made by the street urchins on the basis that Alabi and his cronies are just confused in their dealings especially as they in their most vulnerable state, used an amateur blog perceived to be owned by one of the illegal principals.

“Secondly, the court proceedings earlier today are not about the authenticity of any faction as leadership of ALGON but a ruling on the basis of non-filing of court processes from both parties at the appropriate time. The case is however not over as earlier speculated by person with questionable character who keeps parading as leadership of ALGON.”

The IMC soliciting support from the governors of the 36 states in the country as regards the recent development, however released names of the seven- members selected to be part of the electoral committee.

The committee members include; Hon. Timothy Oyedokun from Ogbomosho South LGA in Oyo State- South West, Hon. Engr. Felix OgbonnayaIgboke from Onicha LGA in Ebonyi State- South East and Hon. Anyatuonwu Ike from Isialangwa South LGA in Abia State- South East,.

Others are Hon. Barr. Fabian Ogbeche from Yala LGA in Cross River State- South South, Hon.BakaruAdamu from Damaturu LGA in Yobe State- North East, Hon. SalisuIsahDangulbi from Maru LGA inZamfara State–North West, Hon. Mrs. HassanaJezhiBakofrom Kotton-Karffi LGA in Kogi State- North Central respectively.