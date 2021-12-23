CAF Champions League champions, Al Ahly, have beaten Raja Casablanca to win their second consecutive CAF Super Cup under Pitso Mosimane.

In the 13th minute, right back Abdelilah Madkour led Raja Casablanca’s counter-attack. Madkour then crossed the ball inside the penalty area and found Zamalek loanee Hamid Ahaddad who smashed it into the back of the net.

Apart from the goal, neither side created any clear cut chances in the remaining minutes of the first half.

ALSO READ: Queen Naomi separates from Ooni of Ife

Al Ahly needed to respond quickly and therefore imposed their pressure and style of play to try and snatch a quick equalizer.

Mohamed Magdy Afsha had the Reds’ first chance in the 65th minute with a powerful long range effort but it was caught by the goalkeeper.

Then in the 82nd minute, Mohamed Sherif played a brilliant through ball to Percy Tau but the South African’s effort went wide.

Vanguard News Nigeria