By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed idris has tasked the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) to come up with ideas and initiatives that will help consolidate the successes of the financial reforms initiatives.

The Accountant General of the Federation stated this when he received the leadership of ANAN, Abuja chapter during a courtesy visit in Abuja.

He noted that as a professional association, ANAN should employ their expertise to ensure further successes of the financial reforms initiatives.

“ANAN has a unique role to play in promoting the financial reform initiatives. You are opinion builders, you can give your own opinion, you can give your own directives on these policies and this will be acceptable to the government, especially as a professional association”, he said.

Idris called on the association to undertake public enlightenment to make public finance practitioners abreast of the reforms and also undertake capacity building on the reform initiatives to further equip government officials handling these reforms.

The Accountant General of the Federation congratulated the executive of ANAN, Abuja chapter on their success at the elections and reminded them of the obligation to promote the professionalism of the accounting profession.

Earlier in his speech, the chairman ANAN Abuja chapter, Wahab Omoniyi commended the Accountant General for his support to the association and briefed him on the activities of the association.

Recently, the Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris was presented with an Award of Honour by the Abuja Branch of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN).

In conferring the Award, the association explained that the award presented to the Accountant General of the Federation was in recognition of his efforts in promoting transparency, accountability, and probity in the management of public funds through the dogged implementation of the financial management reforms anchored by the Treasury.