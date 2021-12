By Prince Osuagwu

The 5G license bid price has risen to $231, 146,643,96 million in round 7.

The three bidders, MTN, Airtel and MAFAB are still hanging on and none ready to step down.

The commission, has however reduced the bid time to 10 minutes per round.

Vanguard, will continue to give you updates as they develop here in Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja.