Jose Paseiro

By Tony Ubani

Incoming Super Eagles gaffer, Portugese coach Jose Paseiro will not play the “observer” role at the 2021 African Cup of Nations in Cameroon as has been widely reported.

Contrary to speculations that caretaker coach, Austin Eguavoen would tinker the Super Eagles in Cameroon, Vanguard reports that the new coach has been confirmed to throw his hat into the ring.

President of the Nigeria Football Federation and FIFA Council Member, Melvin Amaju Pinnick while speaking at a Guild of Sports Editors Forum yesterday, said that the coach would be drafted immediately to the team.

Though Pinnick did not reveal the identity of the coach that Nigeria had settled for from the three coaches they shortlisted, he however, said that whoever is chosen by the Executive Committee would resume immediately.

“What will he be observing in the Nations Cup?” Pinnick asked. I was marveled by the knowledge of the coach on our players. He knows the strengths and weaknesses of each of our players. He knows even more than I know about our players. If all things go as expected, he will lead the Eagles to the Nations Cup. We know that Eguavoen can do it but we need one who can do it better. If we do not finish all his papers before the Nations Cup, Eguavoen will surely lead the team.”

What if Eguavoen wins the Nations Cup, will it change the hiring or designation of the foreign coach? “That will be a plus if he wins the Nations Cup. For sure, it will affect a lot of things. Eguavoen can swap positions with the expatriate by becoming the chief coach while he (expatriate) becomes Technical Director”, Pinnick said.

The CAF executive member confessed that they contacted experts in football before settling for their final choice for the Super Eagles.

