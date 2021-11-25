Why I don't compromise success — Adekanye

Mrs. Anike Adekanye, the Tutor General/Permanent Secretary of Education District 2, Maryland, Lagos has stated that she does not compromise success, adding that she values excellent working relationship with staff.

She stated this during a recent engagement with teachers of school under her district.

Described as a pragmatic and diligent leader, she has an enviable track record of sterling performance.

Under her stewardship, over the years, her district has produced among others the best teacher in Nigeria, best secondary school in Nigeria, best teacher in secondary category, best district in Governor’s Merit Award, one day Governor, as well as one day deputy governor.

Her other achievements include when on 20th October, 2021 at the National Youth Games, Lanre Awolokun High School’s Tijani Abdul Razak came first with Gold medal in table tennis competition.

Asides from these, she is also recognized for the exploits of other schools in her district including the exceptional performance of Luwasa Senior High School Ijede at the 7th Award Excellence.

Mrs. Adekanye is definitely not a stranger to success and laudable feats, as she continues to encourage the schools under her district, intermittently visiting the 138 schools under her watch including 12 riverine schools.

Vanguard News Nigeria