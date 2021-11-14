Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has assured Imo indigenes living abroad as well as those residing outside the State within Nigeria and want to come home for the Christmas and New year festivities that their security is guaranteed.

He disclosed this weekend in Lagos, at this year’s Imo Cultural Day celebrations organised by the Imo State Towns Development Association, Lagos (ISTDAL) where he also praised members of the association for promoting Imo cultural heritage in Lagos.

Governor Uzodimma advised the Diaspora Imolites and those residing outside Imo not to listen to propaganda and fabricated social media publications about the security situation in the State.

He assured them that contrary to what they must have been erroneously fed with as fake news, the situation had been brought under control.

Represented at the event by the Commissioner for Information and strategy, Hon Declan Emelumba, Governor Uzodimma congratulated Imo indigenes in Lagos for setting the pace for other Town Unions in other parts of the country and even abroad follow.

As a demonstration of his support for the activities of the ISTDAL, the Governor expressed his willingness to host the Executive of the Association this coming Christmas period.

He however stressed the need for them to be visiting home regularly to appraise the level of development going on in Imo State, adding, “you will be amazed at the massive road construction and rehabilitation which has been carried out by my administration in less than two years.”

He urged ISTDAL to take advantage of his government’s introduction of the peoples budget which allows stakeholders to make inputs into the state’s budget.

Governor Uzodimma said: “Through this new method the Town Unions can advise the government on what their people actually need and it will be included in the budget.”

The event which held at the Nigeria Army School of Music, Abati Barracks, Ojuelegba, Surulere, Lagos with the theme: “Udo Bu Oganihu” and Evangelist Tony Ohakwe as Guest Speaker, attracted the high and mighty from Imo State living in Lagos.

Vanguard News Nigeria