The Executive Vice Chairman, Insurance Brokers of Nigeria, Mr. Prosper Okpue has been re-elected as Board member and Director for Africa & Middle East Region for UNIBA Partners.

Okpue was re-elected during the annual Board Meeting and Worldwide Conference held in October 2021 with the theme Managing for Uncertainty.



UNIBA Partners was established in 1987 and is managed by insurance brokers who are passionate about client care. Based in Brussels, Belgium, it is an international partnership of over 70 independent, owner-led insurance brokers working together to help clients recognize and manage their exposures in over 130 countries across the world.

UNIBA partners are responsible for over $3.6bn revenue in the global insurance market place.

Okpue has been a board member of UNIBA Partners since 2019 and plays an influential role in the long-term direction and growth of the Network’s Africa and Middle Eastern Operations.