.

The Chairman of Geregu Power Plc and renowned philanthropist, Mr Femi Otedola, has been invited by UK-based Save the Children to join the prestigious group as the organisation’s vice president, in recognition of his philanthropic efforts to better the lives of children in Nigeria.

This was disclosed in a statement yesterday.

The Save the Children’s Vice Presidents are a group of high-level supporters and critical friends of the organisation, actively involved in advancing the work of Save the Children, through advocacy, volunteerism, introductions, and philanthropy.

Save the Children works in 117 countries around the world in both humanitarian and development settings.

Also, the organisation works in partnership with philanthropists, governments, the United Nations, and other non-governmental organisations, NGOs, in pursuit of its global mandate to support children and their families in crisis and ensure children are an opportunity to learn, survive and enjoy a protective environment, so they can reach their full potential in life.

“Mr. Femi Otedola’s addition to the Vice Presidents group is a testament to his long-standing support to the organisation. Since 2019, Mr Femi Otedola has supported Save the Children’s programs on the prevention and treatment of malnutrition and on advocating for access to quality education for Nigerian children, impacting over 6000 children in the states of Adamawa, Borno, and Katsina.

“In November 2019, Mr Otedola hosted a Gala in Abuja where he made a personal donation of N5 billion,” the statement explained.

It revealed that Save the Children had been working in Nigeria since 2001, and was currently present in 13 states of the federation.

“It was one of the first organisations that responded to the humanitarian crisis in the north-east, reaching 1.2 million people since the start of our response.

“Since then, Save the Children is providing food assistance and protection services to more than 320,000 internally displaced children and families on a regular basis,” it added.

Furthermore, the statement pointed out that Otedola’s global influence and rich experience of the African continent would advance Save the Children’s efforts in building sustainable partnerships with stakeholders across Africa to create more impact for children on the continent.

Reacting to the appointment, Otedola said: “I am elated to be associated with the organisation. We have to save our children from all manner of challenges and deprivations. And giving to the needy, particularly children is the greatest love of all.”

Vanguard News Nigeria