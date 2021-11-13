Governor Udom presenting a gift to Eket monarch

A deal is underway for additional A220-300 series aircrafts to the fleet of Akwa Ibom State owned airline, Ibom Air, as Governor Udom Emmanuel remains upbeat in leaving enduring legacies in the state.

Governor Emmanuel dropped the hint while speaking at an event to mark the 85th birthday of the Paramount Ruler of Eket Local Government Area, Obong Etim Charles Daniel Abia, in his palace.

The Governor also disclosed his determination to ensure quality is not compromised in the Eket stadium project, international market project, roads and other development programmes in the area, stressing that the peculiarities of the terrain is being taken into consideration to ensure works done in the long abandoned area stand the test of time.

Appealing for patience, Mr Emmanuel assured that all the projects will be delivered and appreciated long after his tenure.

From records of the state’s finances, the Governor explained his administration has performed well with the construction companies handling projects in the state, but that issues of climate and weather conditions, the COVID pandemic and other natural occurrences have impacted on the pace of works.

“People have said a lot of things about developments and projects. Your Majesty, we have had major challenges in the past two years that we never envisaged in governance.

“The whole of 2020, nobody could do much because of COVID. That took into 2021 and in 2021 we were so poised for infrastructure development, but the volume of rainfall has been unprecedented”, the governor explained.

“The only reason I won’t be at the banquet is that as I’m leaving here, we’re signing fresh agreements that will give us ten brand new A220-300 Air Buses, so that even when I leave office, it will remain as an ensuring legacy”, he added.

Governor Emmanuel congratulated Obong Abia on his 85th birthday and spoke glowingly of the endearing characteristics of the Eket patriarch.

“In life, I watch out for two words in any leader and any human being, character and charisma. As a paramount ruler, that your character, to me, is that charm that inspires devotion in others, including me.

He maintained that charisma is outwardly seen and attracts, whereas character is inert and endears one to others, and maintained that Obong Abia is blessed with both attributes.

With these qualities, the Governor affirmed that the patriarch had united Eket people, as evident in his ability to bring together virtually all the Ekid elites in one event.

Governor Emmanuel lauded the Eket Royal Father’s initiative of using the special event to honour some illustrious sons of Ekid extraction with the prestigious title of “Mkpisong Ekid, stressing that at a stage in one’s life such recognitions of their trail in life outweighs material benefits, and congratulated the recipients.

The Governor expressed appreciation fpor the tremendous support from his people in Eket Federal Constituency and urged the elder and stakeholders to do their best to maintain peace so as to draw more positive developments to the area.

“On behalf of the government and good people of this state I say happy birthday to you, Your Majesty and long live the King”, Governor Emmanuel declared.

Obong E. C. D. Abia, in a birthday speech, thanked God, his wife and family.

He appreciated Governor Emmanuel and the Eket leaders for their support and commitment to serve Eket people Akwa Ibom State, and by extension all Nigerians.

Expatiating on the honour bestowed on the awardees, the Attah Ekid Afid said the title, Mkpisong, literally means Pillar of Progress and Leading Light in the community and establishes a class of leaders proudly recognized and honoured for leading roles in the affairs of Eket people and Akwa