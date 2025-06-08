A’IBOM: EPU berates monarch over attack on Ex-Governor Udom Emmanuel

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

A socio-cultural group in Akwa Ibom State, the Ekid Peoples Union (EPU), has strongly criticized the Paramount Ruler of Ibeno Local Government Area, Professor Effiong Archianga, for his recent comments against former Governor Udom Emmanuel.

In a widely circulated interview, the monarch reportedly described Udom Emmanuel as “the worst governor” the state had produced and claimed he did nothing for the people of Ibeno during his eight-year tenure.

Reacting through a statement issued over the weekend in Uyo, EPU President General, Dr. Samuel Udonsak, said it was deeply concerning that such unfounded accusations were being made from a traditional ruler’s revered office.

“What Professor Archianga seeks to portray is nothing more than an attempt to distort history and undermine the peace that Governor Udom Emmanuel worked so hard to build and protect,” Dr. Udonsak stated.

He questioned the motive behind such harsh criticism, especially against a former governor who completed his term peacefully and handed over power in a seamless transition that allowed for the continuity of the ARISE Agenda.

According to Udonsak, historical records clearly show that Udom Emmanuel was instrumental in opening up Ibeno for development.

“Before Governor Emmanuel, no road had been constructed in Ibeno. It was he who built the 19.5km dual carriageway connecting Ibeno to Eket, unlocking the region for commerce and development,” he said.

Udonsak further highlighted the appointment of Ibeno indigenes such as Mr. Ekpenyong Enyinna and Chief Okpolupm Etteh as Commissioners in Udom’s cabinet, as well as the political elevation of an Ibeno son to the highest office in the Eket Federal Constituency.

“These are not the legacies of a ‘worst governor.’ They are proof of a leader who pursued equitable development and inclusivity,” he added.

The EPU insisted that Udom’s administration brought infrastructure projects to every part of the state, including Ibeno, and restored a sense of peace and shared belonging to Akwa Ibom people.

The statement noted that the monarch’s comments were not constructive but aimed at discrediting verifiable achievements.

“Governor Emmanuel didn’t just build roads and bridges. He remodeled and equipped 12 general hospitals and revived the Itam Multispecialty Hospital, showing that he saw governance as a tool for service,” the group said.

While acknowledging that Emmanuel’s administration may have struggled with settling all gratuity arrears, the group emphasized that he never owed pensions.

“To call such a leader ‘the worst governor’ is either the result of age-induced forgetfulness or bitterness born of personal disappointment,” the statement read.

The group concluded by praising Udom Emmanuel’s legacy:

“History will remember Governor Udom Emmanuel as one of the best governors Akwa Ibom has produced. While political opportunists sow division, he sowed unity. His impact is visible in the roads, hospitals, jobs, and enduring peace he left behind.”

“Akwa Ibom has moved beyond bitterness and division. It is marching forward on the solid foundation laid by leaders like Udom Emmanuel,” EPU asserted.