Two suspected members of Eiye cult group were on Friday 19th of November, 2021 arrested by men of Ogun State Police command, for forcefully initiating a student into their group.

The suspects, according to a statement by the command’s spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, are; Owoseni Gbemisola and Ogunsola Ayo. They were arrested following a report by a 21 years old student of Olabisi Onabanjo University (name withheld), who reported at Ago Iwoye divisional headquarters that he was lured to Ijebu Igbo by one Yemi Justice (aka JP) under the pretence of going for a job.

He said, on getting to Ijebu Igbo, Yemi alongside Owoseni Gbemisola and Ogunsola Ayo blindfolded him, beat him and forced him to be initiated into Eiye confraternity.

Oyeyemi added that, “upon the report, the DPO Ago Iwoye division, SP Noah Adekanye, detailed his detectives to go after the suspects and bring them to book”.

“The detectives then embarked on intelligence surveillance for the suspects, and their efforts paid off when Owoseni Gbemisola was sighted in Ago Iwoye where he was still threatening to get back to the complainant in order to bring him to their fold either he likes or not”.

“He was promptly arrested by the operatives who unknown to him were lurking around”.

“His arrest led to the apprehension of his accomplice, Ayo Ogunsola who was traced and apprehended in their hideout, while Yemi Justice who has since took to flight is being hunted for”.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation, with the view to charge them to court as soon as possible.

