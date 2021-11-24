By Juliet Umeh

Towards achieving safety in workplace environments in Nigeria and across Africa, stakeholders including International Social Security Association, ISSA, OSHAfrica, Occupational Health & Safety Manager, O.H.S.M among others will be holding a three-day conference in Lagos.

The conference tagged: International Vision Zero in Safety, Health and Well-being will be held from November 23-25 with the theme- ‘From Safety and Health Problems to Practical Solutions in Construction and Related Industries.’

Briefing the media in Lagos, Chief Executive Officer of Occupational Health & Safety Managers, Mr Ehi Iden, said the conference has been designed to bring together a wide range of spectrum of stakeholders for three days of mind-stimulating sessions on issues that bother on safety, health and well being of employers in the construction sector and related industries.

Iden said: “Issues abound within these sectors and the need to bring global experts together for intense discussions capable of walking us from problems into solutions became a huge priority.”

“A report from O.H.S.M says that the leading causes of private sector worker death excluding highway collisions in the construction industry were falls. And, other reports say 1 in 10 construction workers get injured annually.

He noted that the conference will bring together all professionals, captains of industries and stakeholders as well as service providers and exhibitors in Africa and the world under one roof with the primary aim of creating maximum awareness and benefits of implementing safety measures in the various economies.

He said: “The conference will provide continental networking opportunities with the authorities, international organizations and the top industry players.

“The three-day event comprises seminars, technical and breakout sessions, exhibitions, networking and award night,” he added.

