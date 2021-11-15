International oil merchant, Prince Arthur Eze has expressed confidence in the ability of Professor Charles Soludo, the Anambra State Governor-elect to reposition the state and make it more viable.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Chief Oliver Okpala in Abuja, Prince Eze expressed joy at the outcome of the election which he describbed as the “perfect realisation of a people’s long standing wish and desire”

Eze described Professor Soludo as a world class economic colossus and technocrat whose earlier presence in government remains indelible. He, however, urged him to place the interest of the people above all considerations.

The business mogul who urged the people of the state to rally round Prof. Soludo to revamp the ailing sectors of Anambra, prayed God to grant him uncanny wisdom and grace to steer the affairs of the state.

Prince Eze who made glowing reference to President Mohamadu Buhari’s congratulatory message to Professor Soludo urged the nation’s politicians to rise above blind partisanship and primordial interest.