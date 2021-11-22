.

— Describes it as deplorable, inhuman

— No toilets, office spaces, official vehicles, unequipped library

— PDP seeking for political relevance, ignore them- Akeredolu

Dayo Johnson Akure

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party in Ondo state has tackled the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu over the alleged deplorable and inhuman conditions of lawyers in the state ministry of Justice.

It said that ” barring any last-minute intervention, lawyers in the Ondo State Ministry of Justice will embark on another strike action.

This was contained in a statement entitled ” The rot in the state Ministry of Justice issued and signed by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Peretei in Akure weekend.

Peretei said that ” last year, the lawyers were on strike for more than one month. This second strike is to drive home their demands which have not been met, one year after the first.

“The major bone of contention is the conditions of service, which the lawyers refer to as deplorable and inhuman. Dressing allowances have not been paid since Akeredolu entered the saddle.

“No official vehicles to convey lawyers to Courts in the discharge of their duties. No office spaces and the Library is not equipped at all.

“The last time books were bought was under the PDP administration of Dr Olusegun Agagu. No toilets and other facilities can make the lawyers feel that they work for a responsible government. Almost everything is totally grounded.

“All these demands were made public when the lawyers adorned the toga of “aluta” to get Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, who himself is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria to do something meaningful to improve the conditions of these civil servants.

“But, as it has turned out, the lawyers were merely talking to themselves, not the Governor.

” lt is pathetic that Akeredolu’s primary constituency, which is the judiciary is in this mess. What legacies does he want to leave behind?

But, the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu in his response declined to join issues with the opposition party.

Reacting on his behalf, the information and Orientation Commissioner, Donald Ojogo said ” This Government will not descend into the arena and share in the agony of those with a desperate desire for political relevance. We can only sympathise with them in the burden they carry.