Senator Tofowomo tackles Ondo PDP leaders over crisis

PDP flags

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE —THE crisis within the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Ondo State deepened as a leader of the party, Senator Nicholas Tofowomo, yesterday, lambasted its leadership, describing them as betrayals.

Tofowomo also accused the leaders of playing out the party’s spokesperson, Kennedy Peretei, on their promise of the state chairmanship slot, hence his resignation from the party.

he said: “The party leadership owes Peretei an apology for playing games with him and for betraying him.

“The leadership had previously invited Peretei to express interest in the party chairmanship position. If the leadership were not the ones who invited him to show interest, I would not have been this angry. It would have been a different story. Our party lost the election across the 18 local governments, and it was 18-0.”

Am I to blame for the PDP’s failure in other local governments, including Ajayi’s ward? Was it not on record that the party’s candidate did not even win his ward? I am a bona fide member of the PDP, and I have paid my dues.”