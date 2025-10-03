Ondo AAUA lecturers cry out over govt neglect, non release of capital grants, decay infrastructure

— Want special intervention funds, increase in monthly subvention

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Lecturers at the Ondo state government owned Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba-Akoko, AAUA, have cried out over increasingly unbearable staff welfare, infrastructural decay and non release of capital grant for seven years by the state government.

They lamented that the capital grant appropriated for the institution by the state House of Assembly for seven years have not been released by the state government.

Addressing newsmen in Akure, the Chairperson of the institutions Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Comrade Boluwaji Oshodi, also said that the state government has taken the TETfund intervention away from the institution hence the decay in infrastructural facilities.

Oshodi who painted a sorry state of the institution said that ” Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko has been neglected for too long. The University has not enjoyed any form of significant intervention by the state government since its establishment in 1999.

“It is on record that a sister tertiary institution in the state has received special financial intervention on mere than two occasions.

” The late Akeredolu regime gave the tertiary institution in question N850m while the current Governor. Dr Aiyedatiwa, has given this same institution Special Financial Intervention twice, N850m in the first instance and another N897min the second instance making a total of N2.597b. The question must the asked, what has AAUA done wrong or not doing right?

” It is our conviction that, what is good for the goose is equally good for the gander. An institution that has been well managed deserves to be supported.

” With the financial prudency and result oriented management skills displayed by AAUA Managers in the last seven years, coupled with the high level of dedication and commitment shown by academic staff of the University, it is sad that staff are being owed salaries.

” The Ondo state government should urgently address the challenges being faced by the University by the urgent release of special intervention funds to offset outstanding salaries and allowances,increase in the monthly subvention to the University that is commensurate with the wage bill of over N500m. Adekunie Ajazin University, Akungba Akako (AAUA), A Twenty first Century University properly called is our pride and we shall continue to work for its progress.

Oshodi said that the union executive members have met with the state governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa on issues bothering on inadequate funding and the need for the release of capital grants to the University were discussed and several understanding were reached.

He however, said that the meeting has not yielded any positive intervention in the plight of the institution.

The chairperson, declared that ” the neglect of the University has greatly affected the welfare of academic staff of the University.

Oshodi the two roads linking the institution to Owo- lkare major highway are in deplorable conditions and that lecture rooms, laboratories and the library needed urgent facelift.

According to him ” Lecturers offices are the worst hit, the faculty of Arts, a two-storey building for example has been abandoned by staff accommodated on the second floor because the inner roof of most offices have collapsed and are usually flooded anytime it rains.

“The same thing is happening to the Faculty of Education. The roof is leaking making the offices in the last floor to become inhabitable anytime it rains.

On poor funding and monthly subvention, the lecturers said that the monthly subvention to the University is N223m while the salary and overhead cost N555m adding that the institution managers has to source for N333m every month to argument the subvention from government in order to meet up with salary payment.

Oshodi noted that “As we speak today October 3, 2025, apart from backlog of different type of arrears, our members are being owed twe months salary (August and September, 2025), which led to the ongoing strike action by ASUU members in AAUA.