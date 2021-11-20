…says APC has no solution to Nigeria’s problems

James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA – A Chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Chief Toyin Amuzu has decried the high cost of living in the country

He said, increment in prices of basic commodities in Nigerian market, has affected the living standards of the masses.

Amuzu, who said this while speaking with Vanguard on the state of the nation in Abeokuta, the state capital, said, the daily rising cost of living and the hardship presently experienced by Nigerians clearly showed that the ruling All Progressive Congress, (APC) lacks idea on how to provide good governance.

Amuzu described the recent increment in the prices of electricity, Liquified Petroleum Gas, (LPG) otherwise known as cooking gas and other sundry needs of the people, as act of wickedness

He said, while no one is expecting a miracle to solve the nation’s problems, those saddled with leadership responsibilities should at least show direction, commitment and patriotism but this has not been case with the APC led-government.

He noted that, “an average Nigerian now finds it very hard to make ends meet as prices of goods soar virtually everyday”.

He said the reality is that the ruling party has no clear vision and sincerity to tackle the challenges confronting us as a nation, positing that “it is sad that Nigerians have to pay for their leadership failures”.

According to him, “eating three square meals daily has become a big deal, security is not guaranteed, there is infrastructure deficit and a whole lot of other challenges facing the country.

Infact, many businesses have crumbled, while all the government of the day thinks about is how to further over tax the people who are already finding it hard to survive and take more loans”.

“This is not about politics, we must be sincere with ourselves and ponder for once how we want our country, State and local governments to be. Our people are being pushed to the extreme! That is why we must genuinely work out modalities to make things work or else we will all continue to seat on a keg of gunpowder”.

The political leader in his words, said “We need to halt this trend, this is not about party affiliation, but about genuinely saving our society and improve. Our people can’t go to their farms, or walk freely because they don’t want to be kidnapped. There is nowhere to run to, the ruling party must shun politics and seek advice and solutions to the problems bedevilling the Nation anywhere and everywhere.

Chief Amuzu who himself is a real estate developer enjoined professionals and technocrats to come into politics, if our society must improve, saying their ideas and contributions are needed to formulate policies that will better the nation.

He urged Ogun State people especially residents of Abeokuta South local government area to embrace the ongoing continuous voter registration by the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) to be able to vote during election period and stop being mere critics of government.