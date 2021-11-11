.

The Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), Ogun State Command decorated Akinruyiwa of Owu Kingdom, Chief Olumide Aderinokun as its Golden Patron for the entire Ogun State.

The honour is in recognition of Chief Aderinokun’s humanitarian services through his foundation, Olumide and Stephanie Aderinokun Foundation that has helped residents of Ogun State with empowerment programmes and access to basic amenities – not limited to potable water.

The investiture ceremony took place on Thursday at the Nigeria Police Officers’ Mess at Ibara Housing Estate, in Abeokuta and it had a host of dignitaries in attendance to celebrate with the Ogun Central Senatorial District politician.

The Olori of Owu Kingdom – HRM Olatunbosun Dosunmu, the wife of former Nigeria President – Chief (Mrs.) Bola Obasanjo, former Commissioner for Community Development – Prince Lekan Tejuoso, representative of the Commissioner of Police – ACP Musiliu Aliu, Ogun State PDP chairman, Hon. Sikirulai Ogundele and other state and Ogun Central executives of the People’s Democratic Party.

Chief Aderinokun, in his acceptance speech, reiterated his commitment to policy development and also to support the PCRC in its activities across Ogun State.

“It is with great honour I receive this recognition and I look forward to working together with the PCRC in its missions and projects,” the celebrated businessman noted.

“I’m ready to support reforms that would help change people’s perceptions of the police force and help in the development of the Ogun State Police Command.

“We need to strengthen our police officers and in turn, it will make communities assist them in making Ogun State safer for us and businesses.

“With the help of my foundation, I will build a borehole project for the Police Community Relations Committee in any community picked.”

Meanwhile, the chairman of PCRC in Ogun State, High Chief (Dr.) Samson Popoola sang praises for the newly-decorated Patron and also highlighted his community services as a distinguishing factor in his recognition.

Chief (Mrs.) Obasanjo, in her remarks, described Chief Aderinokun as a courageous man with respect to the projects he has completed while the Olori of Owu Kingdom prayed for more strength for the Owu chief as he continues to help humanity.

