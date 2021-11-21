By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

A northern elder, politician and a political analyst Alhaji Abdullahi Muhammad Lamba (Dan masanin Yauri) Sunday in his residence in Birnin Kebbi has described the adoption and passing of the bill for direct primaries by both upper and lower chamber as victory for our nascent democracy.

Dan masani noted that, those opposed to it are political gimmickers who haven’t done anything to their people but having making meals out of indirect primaries years back ” i cant understand the fact that some governors in the north are opposed to direct primaries when their senators and members of house of representatives unanimously agreed to pass and transmit same to president for assent” he added that under performing governors are the ones opposed to direct primaries because they cant convince their constituents to vote for them.

He explained that, many years ago indirect primaries brought the current crop of incompetent and undeserving leaders in governance both at the senate and the house of representatives, therefore to strengthen democracy which will bring about even, quality and deserving leadership direct primaries is the answer lamba added.

According to him the north is now vehemently opposed to indirect primaries because direct primaries is free of rancour open and credible and its the only option or path that will bring competent hands and as well give youths the opportunity to get to the corridors of power.

In kebbi state all the federal legislators have endorsed direct primaries with kebbi central Senator Adamu Alieru And Dr yahya also a Senator from kebbi north as core advocates of direct primaries, he said aside their endorsement of the bill at the red chamber the two Senators are pushing for it to get the presidential assent.

He expressed confidence that president Muhammadu Buhari will assent to the bill to free Nigerians from the shackles of bad and incompetent leaders.

On the side lines he called on Buhari to set up panel to try serving and former governors and /or politicians mentioned by the expose’ of Pandora papers recently.