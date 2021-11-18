.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Police Command has denied insinuations that one of the suspects in its custody has admitted guilty of killing the master’s student of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile Ife, Timothy Adegoke.

Adegoke body was exhumed from a grave days after he was declared missing in Ile-Ife, having lodged at the Hilton Hotel and Resort in the town when he arrived from Abuja for his examination.

The state command’s spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, stated this while featuring on Fresh FM Yoruba programme in Osogbo on Thursday, monitored by Vanguard.

She also added that the body that was exhumed in the presence of the deceased’s relative, pathologist and the state Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode without any part of it missing.

“We are not aware of anyone confessing to having committed the murder. Everyone in our custody is still suspects, nobody has confessed to the killing.

“Investigation by the police indicate that Adegoke slept inside Hilton Hotel and Resort, Ile-Ife, and he was traced to the hotel. In the course of the investigation, we arrested six workers connected to the issue.

“Further investigation led to the arrest of the owner of the Hotel, Dr Rahman Adedoyin. He is still in our custody. The corpse has been exhumed and deposited at the OAUTH morgue.

“The relations were present when the corpse was exhumed, the Pathologist and the Commissioner of Police were also there. No part of the body was missing when it was exhumed. I plead with Nigerians not to stir up controversy, but should allow police conduct diligent investigation to unravel the mystery behind the death of late Adegoke”, she said.