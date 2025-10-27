Police arrest 10 suspected criminals, recover arms, vehicles in Osun

The Police Command in Osun says it has arrested ten suspects allegedly involved in criminal activities in Ile-Ife.

DSP Abiodun Ojelabi, the spokesperson for the command, made this known in a statement on Monday in Osogbo.

Ojelabi explained that the suspects were arrested at Minneapolis Lounge, Moro, Ile-Ife, near Foreign Link Campus.

He said at about 12:45a.m. on Saturday, the police received credible information that some suspected criminals were shooting sporadically and causing panic at MinneapolisLounge, Ile-Ife.

“Upon receipt of the information, a team of Police Rapid Response Unit operatives swiftly mobilised to the scene.

“On sighting the police team, the suspects opened fire, but our gallant officers responded decisively and successfully repelled the attack without any casualty,” he said.

He said a search operation was conducted at the scene and that ten suspects were arrested, with a large cache of arms, ammunition, vehicles and motorcycles recovered from them.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the lounge has become a criminalwhere criminal suspects plan their attacks within that environs,” he said.

The command’s spokesperson said that the supervisor and owner of the lounge were on the run and that the arrested suspects are in custody, assisting with useful information.

He said a suspected 22-year-old armed thug was also arrested in Osogbo on Saturday and that a cut-to-size locally made pistol, four live cartridges, twelve 9 mm live ammunition, substances suspected to be Cannabis Sativa and assorted charms were found on him.

Ojelabi said all suspects would be charged in court upon completion of the investigation. (NAN)