By Vincent Ujumadu

THE immediate-past Secretary to the Government of Anambra State and the 2017 Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. Oseloka Obaze, has said that Nigeria was creeping towards a one-party state, noting that the development was capable of undermining the country’s democracy.

Obaze made the observation in a keynote address he presented at the maiden edition of the “Frontier Discourse” – an annual public lecture series and awards of the ‘The Pacesetter Frontier Magazine’.

Speaking on the topic, “Mental Power at the Mercy of Political Will: Nigerian Politics and its Conscious Play to Ignorance”, the former United Nations diplomat said those in power and those seeking public offices in Nigeria ought to be asking some heady questions about developments in Nigeria’s democracy.

He said: “Nigeria faces the danger of creeping toward a one-party state. Nigeria is too diverse – religiously, geographically and linguistically to be run on a one party basis and those who fancy the idea of a one-party state will soon regret it.

Obaze, who was also honoured with the “Frontier Person” award during the event, added that the failure to restructure Nigeria is not the only area in which the political elite have succeeded in hoodwinking the nation.

He maintained that “Nigeria has continued to fail in its collective effort to tackle several notable national questions germane to her nation building and overall advancement.”

According to him, “power in Nigeria is now possessive and is underpinned by the winner-take-all mindset. Those who wield power tend to use it to cancel the aspirations, needs and rights of others.

“Nothing can justify the divisive public comments of some public officials aimed at cancel culture. The vexatious scope & chilling effect of the acrimony elicited by the restructuring debate & nationalist agitations notwithstanding, certain vituperation is simply unacceptable.”

Vanguard News Nigeria