By Moses Nosike

Nnaemeka Okwara, a football talent scout, fitness expert, entrepreneur and CEO, Nao Sports Management LTD. In this interview, Okwara said that Nigeria can develop through investing in job creation. He further reveals how he became sports agent as well as food delivery business.

Continuing, Okwara said, “I’m a football and sports agent. I’m also a qualified Football coach licensed by the English Football Association. I also double as an English F.A licensed football intermediary in the U.K. I’m of Nigerian heritage born in Italy to Nigerian immigrant parents from Abia and Imo origins. I am currently living in London where I run a football business. I also work with Kensington Primary School, London with kids with special needs, teaching them various form of sports including football and academical support with the hope of scouting and coaching the best talents with special needs to academies in London. I also run a food delivery business and I am a also a personal fitness trainer.

How did you become a fitness coach and football scout?

My journey to scouting started as result of the love I have for the game of football. I have been a strong football follower as a kid from my time in Lagos, Nigeria. I have always wanted to be a footballer but wasn’t the most gifted and also lacked the opportunity in Nigeria.

Coming to England for my university education made it possible. I deferred from studying business and finance at Herriot Watt University just to study football management because of the fact I love the game. The journey started when I got here and I asked myself what I really wanted as a person. I realized football management was all I wanted. I did some research and went ahead to study the course. The rest they say is history.

What motivated you to build sports management company?

I have loads of reasons for starting a sports management company. First, I am passionate about Africa football. My experience in grassroots football in England and also organizing teams made me see firsthand how talented African footballers are lagging behind with all the amazing talents we have in Africa.

I decided to start up a company in the UK, Nao Sports Management Consultancy LTD which is a company focused on managing footballers. I currently manage two football players at the moment in the UK. My experience in the UK and expertise running Nao Sports Management Consultancy LTD motivated me to come replicate it in Nigeria.

What lessons have you learnt as an entrepreneur?

I have learnt to be very patient. Entrepreneurship comes with having the right state of mind, studying, researching and also putting God first. Sadly, labour is cheap in the Nigerian market. If we can use it to our advantage it would be great for aspiring entrepreneurs. Nigeria can develop through job creation.

How do you scout for football talents?

Scouting for football talents entails using the four corner module which I learnt from Middlesex Football Association. The English FA introduced it as a criterion when scouting.

They include social corner which is about how a player gets along with others on the football pitch. Another is technical attributes which includes passing, dribbling, scoring, ball mastery and practice. Another trait is physical attributes which implies power, recovery, athletic ability, balance and coordination. The last trait is psychological attribute which include commitment, creativity, concentration and confidence. When scouting, all these boxes need to be ticked before accessing if a footballer is elite or regular.

Tell us your experience playing in the Surrey Youth Developmental league?

My experience as a coach in Surrey Youth League (North East Hampshire Junior League) was amazing as an African coach playing a league dominated by whites and expressing myself. It was amazing. It’s an experience that lives with me forever. It has shaped me as a coach and as a teacher. My organizing and communication skills were sharpened through this experience.

Presently, are you working on any project?

We are working on bringing NaoSports Management consultancy to Nigeria. We are planning the paper works with Lagos State Football Association. We have also been in contactwith an ex Nigerian footballer who would be handling the scouting department in Nigeria for taking players to Europe. We have been in contacts with stakeholders in the Nigerian sports sector and ready to partner with them to take Nigerian sports to the next level.

what are those things that cause changes in the body as people go through the stages of life?

People go through significant changes in their bodies only if they eat a lot of food. However women, childbirth create that changes. It’s also significant to note that the older we become, the more the muscle drops, so it’s ideal for people to exercise and eat healthy.

As a fitness specialist, do you think one needs a diet pill to keep fit?

Diet pills are myths and do not help in keeping fit in any form. To be fit, you need to exercise. That doesn’t necessarily mean you need to be going to the gym daily. However, walking long miles daily could do a way better job than pills. Don’t get me wrong, some pill like vitamin D, calcium, vitamin C, cod liver are good supplements that helps with strong bones and body repairs.