Babatunde Fashola

*** As 20 States yet to key into programme

By Henry Umoru

MINISTER of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, SAN told the Senate Thursday that a total of 7, 315 applications from prospective House owners have been received within six days after the launch of the National Housing Programme.

According to him, portal for the National Housing Programme comprising of one, two and three bedroom apartments for sale at prices ranging from N7.2million to N13million was opened at the Headquarters of the Federal Ministry of Housing in Mabushi on Friday last week

Speaking yesterday in Abuja when he appeared before the Senator Sam Egwu, PDP, Ebonyi led Senate Committee on Housing during the 2022 budget defence session, Fashola who disclosed that on the available 5,000 Units of Houses for sale in 34 out of the 36 States of the federation , 7,315 applications were received within six days, said that they were Nigerians cutting across 14 or 16 States as no applications have been received from 20 States .

Fashola said, ”The applications received so far from prospective House owners are about 2, 315 higher than the available 5,000 housing units available for now.

” This is even as applications have not been received from Nigerian workers in about 20 States “

According to him, the current National Housing Programme is a pilot or demonstration scheme meant, among others, to galvanize private sector participation.

On Housing Housing deficit, Fashola who told the Commitee that solution to it is not just on building of houses but marketing the empty ones, said that the National Housing Programme had not succeeded in the past and some of the houses built then still remain emptyy! due to cultural or financial factors.