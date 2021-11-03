By James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

A 24 years old man, Mojiyagbe Olamilekan, has been arrested by men of Ogun State Police Command for allegedly stabbing his wife to death with scissors.

Olamilekan, a resident of Oke Ola area of Ode Remo, in Remo North local government area of the state was arrested on Wednesday.

The suspect, according to the command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, was arrested following a distress call received by the police in Ode Remo divisional headquarters that the suspect locked himself and his wife, Seun Mojiyagbe up in their room.

The informant told the police that Olamilekan was busy beating his wife, and it was the wailing of the wife that attracted the neighbours, who tried all efforts to persuade the suspect to open the door but he refused.

ALSO READ: My husband detained at Awkuzu SARS since 2017, woman tells panel

Oyeyemi added that “Upon the distress call, the DPO Ode Remo division, CSP Olayemi Fagbohun, then mobilized his men and moved to the scene where the door to the couple’s apartment was forced opened”.

He added that ” the victim was met lying down unconscious in the pool of her blood.

“She was rushed to the State Hospital in Isara Remo where she was pronounced dead by the doctor on duty.

“The husband was promptly arrested and taken to custody, while the corpse of the victim has been deposited at the mortuary for autopsy”.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation with the view to charge him to court as soon as possible.

Vanguard News Nigeria