By Adeola Badru Ibadan

Former Chairman, Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Ibadan Branch, Barrister Akeem Agbaje, has said that the present administration in the state lacks the capacity to proffer solutions to various challenges confronting it.

He stated this in an interview with Vanguard yesterday in his office while discussing the challenges bedevilling APC in the state.

Agbaje, who was also the governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the buildup to the 2019 general elections in the state, explained that the current government in the state-led Governor Seyi Makinde lacks capacity to meet the needs of people of the state.

He further said that the government should not think that running the government on what he perceived as social media governance can translate to good governance, advising the governor to stop using the perception as a yardstick to measure his performance in the state.

Agbaje said: “Governance is a serious business it takes a lot from any individual and you don’t trivialize it by focusing on the perception that you are able to create on social media as a yardstick to measure success or achievement.”

“I believe he lacks the capacity to understand what the people of Oyo State need, he lacks the capacity to find a solution to all these problems.

“You don’t run the government on social media, Facebook or Instagram. You are not dealing with artificial people you are dealing with real people.”

“So you must impact their lives, the quality of education you are able to provide for them, the quality of health system, the quality of infrastructure you are able to provide for them. How much employment have you been able to generate?”

But it is not going on social media and be saying I have foreign direct investments with nothing to show for it on the ground,” he added.

While speaking on the last APC congress held in the state, he urged leaders of the party to be united and ensure peace reigns to be able to wrestle power from the ruling PDP.