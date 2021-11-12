Calls on corporate organizations’ collaboration

Gives out N2.2m scholarship to 22 students

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

As part of commitment to invest in education, a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Sanni Okanlawon has called for collaboration with Nigerians and Corporate Organizations to deliver life improving, saving and impacting services for sustainable education.

Okanlawon doled out N2.2million to 22 students from different universities living in Kosofe constituency 1 area of Lagos state as part of the Okla Scholarship Scheme and Free Health Insurance.

The scheme envisioned by the lawmaker is designed to aid the academic pursuit of students resident in Kosofe Local Government, who performed excellently well in their various tertiary institutions but financially incapable.

The scholarship scheme covers tuition fees, book allowance and stipend for one academic year.

In addition, five best students were also offered free health insurance of N300, 000 each in collaboration with an insurance company.

According to him, qualitative education forms the bedrock of all great societies, adding that, he would stop at nothing to ensure students within his constituency and by extension Lagos state get unfettered access to good education.

Some of the students who received N100,000 cash were Adebayo Adeola, Adetayo Azeezat, Aliu-Aliu Oyinola, Ibrahim-Animashaun Kemi, Bashiru Ayobami, Oketunde Oladimeji, Babatola Eniola, Oshiname Oluwasegun, Gbadamosi Racheal, Olanrewaju Awoyinka, Williams Ebunoluwa, Umezuaku Onyeka amongst others.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Okanlawon who is also the Chairman House Committee on Education said the scheme was borne out of the desire to bridge the gap between the poor and the rich particularly students who come from humble backgrounds.

According to him, “We received 50 applications out of which 22 were approved by the advisory committee to benefit from the scholarship scheme” adding that the beneficiaries cut across many tribes.

Aside from establishing an ICT/Computer center for Emmanuel High Nursery and Primary School, Ojota, Okanlawon said “we have commissioned OKLA Table Tennis Academy aimed at building world class champions through awakening of innate but untapped talents and promote another economic lifeline within the Kosofe community”.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folashade Adefisayo who was also present at the event urged beneficiaries not to relent in attaining excellence in their academic pursuit as the gesture of the lawmaker demands them go a notch higher.

Also, chairman Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board,(LASUBEB) Wahab Alawiye King, who also graced the event, called on all beneficiaries to put more effort and keep up the brilliance for which they have been rewarded with a scholarship by the lawmaker.

