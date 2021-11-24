The Management of Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Katsina, has assured the Katsina State pilgrims Welfare Board of its readiness to use the Umaru Musa Yar’adua International airport for the Ramadan lesser Hajj (Umrah).

The assurance is contained in a statement issued to newsmen on Wednesday in Katsina by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the board, Alhaji Badaru Bello.

According to the statement, the FAAN manager in the state, Alhaji Adamu Sheikh, disclosed this when he paid a courtesy visit to the management of the board on Tuesday.

It added that Sheikh assured the board’s management that it was doing everything possible to actualise the use of the airport for the hajj operation.

“Shiekh informed the Executive Director (ED) of the board, Alhaji Suleiman Nuhu-Kuki and his team that their visit was to discuss the board’s action plan towards the utilisation of the airport.

“Commending Katsina board for the Umrah Initiative, Sheikh assured the ED that FAAN would do the needful to assist the board in actualising hitch-free Umrah services from Katsina.

“The airport manager also expressed appreciation for the board’s plan for Umrah services from Katsina,” said the statement.

It disclosed that in his response, Nuhu-Kuki informed the FAAN management that recently Gov. Aminu Masari granted approval to the board to commence Umrah operations from Katsina, based on the internationally acceptable standards.

“The board intends to fully utilise the Umaru Musa Yar’adua International Airport for the airlifting of Umrah pilgrims from Katsina State during Ramadan period.

“The board intends to start the Umrah operations in Jan. 2022, through the Mallam Aminu Kano international airport Kano for the maiden airlifting of the Umrah pilgrims from Katsina.

“Katsina State Pilgrims Welfare Board will attain full Umrah operations using Umaru Musa Yar’adua International Airport Katsina during the Ramadan period.

“He expressed the board’s appreciation to the management of FAAN and other stakeholders on Hajj affairs in the state and the nation at large.

“Nuhu-Kuki assured the FAAN management of the board’s readiness to collaborate with the airport towards the success of the Umrah operations from Katsina,” the statement quoted the ED. (NAN)