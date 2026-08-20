Bolt, Uber to resume at airports after licence agreements are finalised – FAAN

FAAN

By Dickson Omobola

Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, has said its decision to suspend the operations of e-hailing platforms, Bolt and Uber, across airports under its management was driven by safety, security and operational concerns.

The clarification followed public reactions to an internal memo directing the immediate suspension of the two ride-hailing services pending the conclusion.

The memo, dated July 30, 2026, and signed by the General Manager, Commercial Services, U.R. Liman, directed Regional General Managers and Airport Managers to ensure that Bolt and Uber ceased commercial operations at all FAAN-managed airports until the licence agreements were finalised.

The memo reads: “Please be informed that pending the finalisation and execution of the License Agreement with Bolt and Uber, the authority has directed Messrs Bolt and Messrs Uber to cease all commercial operations at all FAAN-managed airports immediately. Consequently, you are to ensure that all operations of both Bolt and Uber are suspended until their License Agreements have been finalised and concluded.”

However, reacting to the public outcry over the development, FAAN, in a statement, said it was working with the affected operators to resolve the issues.

The statement reads: “FAAN wishes to clarify that its position is not, and has never been, directed at limiting passengers’ access to transportation options or undermining the important role that e-hailing services play in providing convenient mobility to air travellers.

“Rather, FAAN’s primary responsibility is to ensure that activities within the airport environment are conducted in a manner that guarantees the safety, security and convenience of passengers and other airport users.

“Airports are highly regulated environments. Consequently, all commercial transportation services operating within airport premises are required to have an appropriate framework that provides the airport authority with adequate visibility over their operations, vehicles and drivers, while also ensuring effective coordination in the event of a security or passenger related incident.

“This is particularly important given the volume and nature of passenger movements at our airports and the need to ensure that persons providing transportation services within the airport environment are identifiable, accountable and properly integrated into the airport’s operational and security framework.

“FAAN also wishes to clarify a misconception regarding the Authority’s ACHRAMS platform. ACHRAMS is not an e-hailing application and is not intended to compete with or replicate the services provided by Uber, Bolt or any other e-hailing platform. It was developed primarily to provide operational visibility and tracking within the airport environment, while also facilitating seamless and accountable management of applicable concessions and related airport charges.

“The authority has, over time, received complaints and observed operational challenges associated with commercial transportation activities within and around airport premises, including issues relating to passenger solicitation and touting. These concerns make it imperative for FAAN to have a clear and effective framework for managing commercial transportation activities at the airport.

“Against this background, FAAN has been engaging the relevant e-hailing operators to achieve a mutually workable operational framework that recognises the value of their services while addressing the peculiar safety, security, accountability and passenger-experience requirements of the airport environment.

“The current situation should therefore not be misconstrued as FAAN declaring a blanket prohibition on e-hailing services. Rather, it is part of an ongoing process of operational alignment with the objective of ensuring that e-hailing services can continue to serve passengers within a framework that meets the requirements of the airport.

“FAAN recognises the significant convenience and additional choice that platforms such as Uber and Bolt provide to passengers. The Authority equally appreciates the concerns being expressed by passengers who may experience inconvenience while these operational issues are being resolved.

“For this reason, FAAN is keen to see the discussions concluded expeditiously. The authority and the affected operators are currently engaged in constructive discussions towards resolving the outstanding issues, particularly those relating to passenger safety and security, operational visibility, accountability and the appropriate management of pick-up activities within the airport environment.”