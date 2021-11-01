Judges, litigants, others run for safety as hoodlums lay siege to Lagos court

The hoodlums

By Onozure Dania, LAGOS

There was pandemonium, Monday, when hoodlums laid siege to the Lagos State High Court sitting in Tafawa Balewa Square over the shooting of one of their own by a warder from Kirikiri Prisons.

The hoodlums caused panic, which made all the judges to end proceedings abruptly and immediately left the court, while registrars and litigants also took to their heels.

The hoodlums demobilised two Black Marias that brought the Ikoyi inmates to court.

According to an eyewitness, the victim was shot while trying to interact with some of the inmates in the Black Maria. He refused to heed several warnings to desist.

Another eyewitness, who pleaded anonymity, said that the warder shot the hoodlum while he (hoodlum) was trying to disarm him.

It was also gathered that after the victim was shot in the leg, information got to the hoodlums, who swiftly came to barricade the entrance of the court and deflated the tyres of the Black Maria.

A woman, who also witnessed the incident, stated that the victim who was shot had mental issues, adding that a senior prison warder tried to prevent the warder from shooting.

It was also learned that Kirikiri prison warders and the inmates immediately left after the incident and the victim was rushed to the hospital.

But the hoodlums have insisted that the Ikoyi inmates won’t leave the court.

Meanwhile, policemen from Kamsalem, were drafted to the court to appease the hoodlums.

Vanguard News Nigeria