Kidnapping: Emotions as court remands protesters from Ekpoma

…Edo PDP demands release of 52 suspects

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – EMOTIONS were high yesterday, as parents cried, hugging their children as an Edo State High Court sitting in Benin City remanded 52 persons in Ubiaja prison as a result of last Saturday’s protest in Ekpoma, Esan West Local Government Area of the state, over the killing of a kidnap victim by his abductors while shouting for help.

Tears flowed freely as mothers and fathers struggled to give water, drinks, food and money as they were marched into the Black Maria after the sitting enroute Ubiaja.

Journalists were barred by security agents from entering the court to cover the proceedings, claiming there was an order that they should allow only lawyers to enter the courtroom.

Most of the suspects said they were abducted from their residences by security agencies at night and some early Sunday morning and were moved straight to the state command headquarters of the Nigeria Police.

The protest turned violent as several shops were looted and the Palace of the Onojie of Ekpoma was vandalised.

A man, whose two sons were arrested and gave his name as Abdulsalam, said his children never participated in the protest, while a mother said her son was taking his clothes to a dry cleaner when he was arrested.

The suspects were arraigned by the Police.

Trial judge, Justice Wlliam Aziegbemi, said he lacked jurisdiction to hear the matter and asked counsel representing the defendants to file bail application at the state high court, Ubiaja.

He remanded the suspects at Ubiaja prison and adjourned the case to February 26, 2026, for hearing.

Some counsel said they were shocked that bogus charges of malicious damage, armed robbery were preferred against the suspects.

One of them, Wisdom Isaac, said nobody made any complaints against the suspects.

Another counsel, Ejemi Etinbowei, said it was the family of the kidnap victim that started the protest that attracted other people, adding that the students never organised the said protest.

Edo PDP demands release of 52 suspects

Meanwhile, the Edo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has demanded the immediate release of 52 people remanded in prison custody for protesting against kidnapping in Ekpoma, Esan West of the state, which allegedly turned violence.

State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Dan Osa-Ogbegie, in a statement, yesterday, alleged that the arrest and remand of the suspects was orchestrated by the All Progressives Congress, APC-led government in the state.

He alleged that Ekpoma had been abandoned to kidnappers and violent criminals, with residents living in fear as attacks escalate allegedly unchecked.

Osa-Ogbegie said the party “was unequivocally opposed to kidnapping and killings in all their forms and demanded the immediate dismantling of criminal networks operating freely across Ekpoma and neighbouring communities.

“The PDP expresses full solidarity with the people of Ekpoma, particularly the students and residents, who organised a peaceful protest against insecurity. The protest is lawful, courageous and constitutionally protected, adding that only a government frightened by accountability would criminalise such civic action.”

The party demanded the immediate and unconditional release of all those arrested during and after the protest.