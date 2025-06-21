High Court Judge abducted in Bayelsa

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

Unknown gunmen have reportedly abducted a judge of the Bayelsa State High Court, Justice Umukoro.

Justice Umukoro, who presides over High Court 7 in the state, was allegedly seized by armed men in front of a popular eatery, Kilimanjaro, at the Ekeki suburb of Yenagoa, around 7 pm on Saturday.

Eyewitnesses at the scene of the crime stated that the hooded gunmen clad in black uniforms shot at him but missed

They blocked him with an unmarked white Hilux van and whisked him away.

The masked gunmen did not take away the black Toyota Prado jeep in which he was riding at the time of his abduction.

A video of the crime scene was posted on Facebook by a blogger, “This is Bayelsa.”

In the video, which is trending on social media, the victim was seen struggling with his abductors, who forced him into the white Hilux before driving away.