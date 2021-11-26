Talented rising star Abayomi Mudasiru popularly known as Irawo in the music circle is indeed a shining star as his name implies in his native Yoruba Language.

An eclectic, well-rounded bundle of talent, the Nigerian-born, UK based singer, songwriter, producer and sound engineer. Irawo is no newbie on the Afrobeat scene, as he started as a music producer in 2008 before switching up into full-time music with a number of self-produced songs.

His search for greener pastures made him take a break from music when he relocated to the United Kingdom. With the new wave of emerging multi-talented Nigerian global superstars, Irawo is sure one to look out for.

However, Irawo is back on the grid but this time around, he is not resting on his oars.

Gradually cultivating a grassroot fanbase at home and in diaspora, Irawo released his first official single “Aye” in 2020, followed by another beautiful tune “Iyanu” to critical acclaim, as he sets his sights on releasing an EP in no distant time.

The project which is still untitled includes songs with rich, intricate harmonies, warm vocals and collaborations that will take the Afrobeat scene by storm.

