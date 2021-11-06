.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Against the backdrop of the growing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and insecurity in the country, the Institute of Social Work of Nigeria, ISOWN, has urged practitioners to increase their skill set as part of measures to remain relevant.

It stated this in a press release made ahead of its 12th Annual International Conference with the theme: ‘Positioning Social Work Practice in Pandemic and Crises Situation’

According to ISWON, the conference will address the root cause of social problems, examining existing approaches to these issues and developing new and well-targeted research direction.

The statement, which was signed by the Institute’s Head of Communication, Mr Michael Aniekan, reads in part: “The aim is providing professionals with renewed vision, inspiration, knowledge and practical skills that can be immediately applied to maximise our potential in repositioning the profession for national development and meet up with the obvious emerging challenges our society is faced with.

“The major focus of the conference this year is to provide social work experts and professionals in a related field, a platform to find common grounds through which they can share practical advice, engage tactfully and improve advocacy.

“Also, is to create synergy and engage relevant organs of government to give support in the pursuit of combating social problems and policy formulation amongst others.

“This year the composition and quality of resource persons we seek to have is not about a one sided approach, is to combat social development problems solely whilst leaving out other critical issues that could trigger the said problem.

“It is intended to provide an all encompassing platform where individuals from all starter of life will find common grounds and engage for a broad view on the subject matters.”

He also explained that the conference was expected to provide a platform for participants to reflect and discuss current policies with an opportunity to join forces and reflect on the current situation as it affects Nigeria and the world at large.

Aniekan added that the conference would border on knowledge sharing, networking and partnering new members duly screened through the Institute professional examination and would be inducted as appropriation through oat taking..

He said, “Existing members with accumulated experience and value who have been appropriately assessed will be upgraded as the case may be, for effective control, monitoring and discipline of professionals on the field to provide for expected service delivery.

“At the end of the programme, we will draw up meaningful resolutions to help strengthen current policies and programs reeled out by the government to mitigate the possible dangers associated with the post-covid-19 era.”

According to him, it will address the looming gaps in existing legislation and make useful recommendations to the Nigerian parliament to help initiate and drive meaningful policies

“Also drum support for increased advocacy on the subject matters and further bring experts to speed up international best practice, encourage a broad level activity and promote public enlightenment.”

Aniekan, therefore, encouraged collaborations amongst all organs of government saddled with the responsibility for addressing societal ills.

He, however, said: “We cannot underestimate the importance of a continuous awareness campaign on social ill and the need to improve social skills amongst experts at all levels.”