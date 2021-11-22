Samuel Ufford David, better known by his stage name Savy; born on April 30th 1995, is an Afrobeat recording and performing artist.

David grew up in Rivers state and Akwa Ibom, where he started singing. He then moved to Canada for his University education and there he decided to take his music career to a higher level.

He started rising after he put out his top songs “My Baby remix and Love Ting”, which are very emotional songs, as he loves to express himself in the studio, by writing and recording songs which are very relatable by the public.

He also dropped a very unique track “Ghen Ghen”, which was also his first ever music video in summer 2019, and since then he has been working with very talented artists to pleasure our ears with their unique sounds. Savy’s hobbies include music writing, flying, programming, soccer, etc.

1. What is your business and what are you doing? Tell us your story and how you started, what made you choose this path?

I’m currently attending the University of the fraser valley, and I started taking Music to the next level in 2019, after realising that music is a way, I love to express myself.

2) What makes you stand out in your industry? Why are you unique?

Savy is unique in the music industry because he refuses to be restricted to one sound. He keeps his fans thrilled by making sure there is a new vibe to his songs. He teamed up with Magnito, Madz amd Mic- O Mid-summer 2020, to drop the heat song “Janet” After which he also teamed up with Majesty Lyn and Caramel to dropped another hit “My Baby Remix” in early Fall 2020. Savy once again teamed up with Madz, to drop a very new Love song in February 2021, to drop Love ting which also came with a very sensational visual.

3) What keeps you running when times get tough? *What advice did you like someone to give you at the beginning of your career?

When it gets though, there are quite some things that I do, to keep me going. I speak to family, spend time with friends, make/listen more music, Etc. One advice Teni (Makanaki) gave me at the beginning of my career was “Keep your head high, and keep pushing even if it seems like nothing is working, or no one is helping. Believe in yourself, and keep doing you.”

4) Where do you see yourself and your music in a couple of years from now? What are some of your dreams and aspirations?

In a couple of years, I see myself thriving to the top of world charts, as far as music goes!