Icepondis releases debut studio album 'Ease'

Icepondis

With the same dominating energy as your morning caffeine hit, Icepondis (Pondiz), the self-produced artist releases his first studio album, Ease, on the 1 November 2021 with Africa boyz records.

From a unique Afrobeats base to layers of Pop, Afro-fusion, Dancehall, Reggaeton, and anything Nature may inspire — such is the eclectic sound of the self-produced artist, Icepondis, one of the freshest talents expanding the sounds of Nigeria.

Ease blesses us with vibrant, Afro-fusion energy, with English and a few Yoruba lyrics displaying a man’s determination for a hard-to-get kind of love.

The self-produced album featured artists are Phayell, Hybrid, Smiling jay, Erys, Golden guy, and Africa boyz record new act Soundtheboi. It gives credit to Mixta J-bass for intro guitar on track 4 and to Saxosam for Saxophone on Track 3.

While the Nigerian singer and record producer, Icepondis, is already crossing borderlines (—his single “My Life” featuring Emmynizz peaked at #11 on Nigeria iTunes Music Chart on 25 of September 2021—).

Icepondis has carved out a niche and made a name for himself in Nigeria’s music space over the years.

Vanguard News Nigeria