Fast-rising music star, Emmanuel Andrew professionally known as Mulla Rae has opened up about his recent track release, of which he featured flowery-voice songstress, Teni.

The aspiring music star who had Teni featured in the new song said he had always yearned for a music session with the female singer, due to her versatility and style, which he did.

“I had been yearning to work with her for a while now, so when this song came, I knew she would be the best person to collaborate with.”

“I have always loved Teni as an artist. I admire her voice, the way she sings, the vibes she gives while on stage and the way she carries herself as a female superstar.”

“The session with her was a very good one. Teni is a great artist to work with. And if you would like to know, I look forward to working with her again”, said Mulla Rae.

According to Mulla Rae, the idea of the song came while he was recording a different song in the studio “It just dropped in my mind as I was trying to create another song. So I took out my pen and wrote down the first draft of the song, as it brewed in my brain. No time.”

Mulla Rae is doing everything hard to climb up the music rungs, his works strive for perfectionism, which is his strongest creative ability. He takes his time composing songs with meaningful lyrics that touch on issues of life, love and peace.”

Talking about his work ethics and creative process, he said: “I can spend hours or days perfecting one song because I wouldn’t want to put out subpar work. It is the reason why I have delayed releasing my debut album yet. I don’t just want to create music that would last for a few months then fade away. I want to create the Best music possible so I put in my best.”

“Unlike some artists, I don’t suffer from creative block. I can create music at any time of the day, irrespective of my mood. It could be early in the morning or in the afternoon or middle of the night. Once I feel the urge to do so, I seize the opportunity. What makes this possible is the fact that I have a studio in my apartment. So I can literally walk in there to do my stuff at any time of the day.” he said.