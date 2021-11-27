…tasks leaders to add value to lives of forgotten Nigerians

By Gabriel Ewepu

WITH serious grip of poverty in Nigeria, the Deputy Chief Whip, House of Representatives, representing Isuikwato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency of Abia State, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejocha, called on leaders and well-meaning Nigerians to go out with items that would make life comfortable for them as less privileged Nigerians are helpless and dying.

Hon Onyejocha made the call while celebrating on her birthday and on a visit to two orphanages in Abuja and an outreach to some widows in Abia State, where she also tasked all leaders at various levels across every sector of the country to do everything to seek the forgotten and less privileged.

She also identified lack of reach to poor children and families, and orphans who have nobody including youths who are wandering about and dabble into social all kinds of vices as they are taken advantage of by evil minded persons to perpetrate violence, hence the urgency to salvage the situation not to get out of hand.

She said people in authority and the wealthy Nigerians should cut needless celebrations and fanfare and do more for these indigent and dejected Nigerians.

The ranking female lawmaker donated assorted food items and others to Charity Hope and Faith, Orphanage Home, Apo-Dutse, and Mother Theresa Children’s Home, Gwarimpa, all in Abuja, where she had good time with the children who were all out to celebrate the day with her.

She said: “This trying period calls for sacrifice, love and commitment from everyone of us who could afford to give selflessly, from what we have, to those who are in need.

“It is a service to God and humanity to do good to all people irrespective of creed and backgrounds, and there is nothing more pleasing to the heart than making out time to reach out to others in need.”

However, the federal lawmaker promised to continue to sustain her outreach to widows in Abia State while expressing her gratitude to family, friends and constituents who have taken to social media to celebrate her birthday.