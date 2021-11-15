By Dirisu Yakubu

Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan has urged Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, to rebuild trust in governance through quality effective and efficient service delivery to the public.

Dr Yemi-Esan, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Special Duties Office (SDO), Mrs. Ibiene P. Roberts said this in her address at a 2-day Service Innovation roundtable discussion organized for Heads of departments and divisions in charge of innovation, service wide, yesterday in Abuja.

She lamented that quality service delivery had been relegated in service, thus giving room for corruption, nepotism, abuse and lack of confidence in government.

According to her, “the world that we live in is now described as vuca-volatile – uncertain, complex and ambiguous. The world we were born into no longer exist and a shift is no longer a choice.”

She recalled that one of the eight pillars of Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP) 2017 -2020 was to improve service delivery through innovation with various activities, such as promotion of annual innovation challenge to cultivate ideas, development of entrepreneurship culture and commercial orientation, amongst staff.

Dr. Yemi-Esan expressed delight at past innovation competitions where women were among the top on the winners list. This further portrays the fact that inclusion of women in the public sector innovation leads to better outcomes she added.

She also highlighted some of the innovations in the Public Service to include the New Performance Management System (PMS) and the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) developed in conjunction with the African Initiative for Governance (AIG). This manual, according to the HOS, will enable seamless transition to Enterprise Content Management Solutions (ECMS) for effective communication service wide.

In his opening remarks, Permanent Secretary, Service Policies and Strategies Office, Dr. Emmanuel Meribole said the Nigerian civil service is geared towards a world class service for accelerated national development.

For the service to achieve this, some old traditions such as bureaucracy and greed must give way to new attitude as encapsulated in the Federal Civil Service Strategies and Implementation Plan 2021-2025 for an improved performance in the service.

Dr. Meribole further emphasized the need to employ creative ideas in solving old and emerging problems within the service.

The 2-day workshop was organized by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation in conjunction with Konrad Adenauer Stiftung, KAS.